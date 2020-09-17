Sommer Ray Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Tie-Dye Bikini

On Thursday, September 17, fitness model Sommer Ray made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 25.4 million followers to enjoy.

The suggestive snaps showed the 24-year-old striking a variety of poses in front of a purple backdrop. She sizzled in a tie-dye bikini that featured a plunging halterneck top and a pair of high-waisted cheeky bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. She also sported a black leather jacket, giving her look an additional edge. She piled on the accessories, wearing hoop earrings, layered necklaces, and numerous rings. The brunette bombshell also wore her long highlighted hair down in tousled waves.

In the first image, Sommer stood with her shoulders back and her arms to her side. She gazed directly at the camera, with her mouth slightly open. She altered her position for the following photo by turning to the side, as she tugged on her bikini bottoms. For the final shot, the social media sensation faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She looked over her shoulder with a serious expression on her face.

In the caption, Sommer made reference to the fact that she celebrated her birthday earlier this week, by expressing gratitude to those who gave her “birthday wishes.”

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 500,000 likes. Quite a few of Sommer’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Looking [p]henomenal incredibly beautiful woman,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye, fire, and 100 emoji to the comment.

“You are so pretty,” added a different devotee.

“Great pictures and you look great and beautiful,” said another follower, along with two fire and one pink heart emoji.

“You are a doll you are so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Sommer is not shy when it comes to showing off her fit physique on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles.

For instance, Sommer recently uploaded numerous videos, in which she wore a few different bodysuits that left little to the imagination. That tantalizing post has been liked over 880,000 times since it was shared.