Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Sculpted Body In Skintight Leather Leggings

Blond bombshell Lauren Drain stunned her 3.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent update, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a pair of leather leggings so tight they almost looked painted on. Lauren stood on a stretch of wide-plank hardwood flooring with an empty white wall behind her, and the simple backdrop allowed her curves to take center stage in the steamy shot.

Lauren showed off her chiselled abs in a red crop top with a halter-neck. The cut of the garment also showed off her sculpted arms and shoulders, and the fabric stretched across her chest, highlighting her ample assets.

The bottoms she wore rode low on her hips, with the waistband resting an inch or two below her belly button. The material clung to every inch of her muscular figure, highlighting her sculpted thighs, chiselled calves and more. The pants came right to her ankles, and she finished off the steamy look with a pair of pointed-toe high heels.

Lauren posed with her legs spread hip distance apart, and her arms hung by her sides. She had on a dark-colored nail polish on her fingernails, which also contrasted with her pale backdrop.

Lauren’s long blond locks were styled in a deep side part, and her silky tresses cascaded down her chest, nearly reaching the bottom of her crop top. She faced the camera directly, posing in a way that allowed her physique to be the focal point. A big smile graced her face as she flaunted her bombshell body in the picture. She paired the shot with a caption in which she mentioned a fitness program she was accepting clients for.

Lauren’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot shot, and the post received over 8,300 likes from her eager followers. It also racked up 90 comments from her audience, who raced to the comments section to shower Lauren with compliments.

“Wow very stunning lady,” one fan wrote.

“Leather pants for the win,” a second fan added, loving the tight trousers on Lauren.

“I love love love this outfit,” a third fan commented, followed by a string of flame emoji to emphasize his point.

“You look beautiful,” another remarked simply.

Lauren frequently shows off her stunning physique in skimpy attire, from lingerie to swimwear. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a post in which she rocked a barely-there olive green crocheted bikini that left little to the imagination. She paired the skimpy swimsuit with nude high-heels for a seductive look, and posed in a way that allowed all of her defined muscles to shine.