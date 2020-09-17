Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Poses On Her Knees, Flaunts Nearly Bare Bust And Amazing Abs

Holly Sonders bared her stunning assets for her 478,000 Instagram followers on Thursday afternoon, wearing a seductive ensemble that left little to the imagination. The model and former pro-golfer tugged on the strap of her black thong in a provocative pose that got pulses racing. The post racked up nearly 4,000 likes in less than an hour after it was uploaded.

In addition to her skimpy underwear, Holly wore a long-sleeved, collared shirt that featured a series of silver snaps up the front, all of which were undone. She cuffed both sleeves a single time, and opened the top wide across her decolletage, leaving most of her bare breasts and enviable six-pack on full display.

Her shirt was made from a luscious material that appeared to be black leather, which reflected bits of light across the undulating surface.

Expert lighting also created a gorgeous play of illumination and shadow across her toned midriff. Distinct lines of muscular definition ran from just below the rounded curves of her bust all the way past her navel.

Holly credited Las Vegas photographer Kenny Roland for the sultry snap, and also mentioned a quick abdominal workout in the caption.

Holly posed on her knees with her legs spread far apart from one another. The bottom of the shirt grazed her right thigh, and she pulled the left side of the garment behind her body to show off a bit of her curvaceous derriere.

She slid her fingers beneath the strap of her thong, seductively tugging it away from her skin and displaying her long, manicured nails.

Holly tipped her head back to show off her profile and striking jawline. Her lips were slightly parted and she straight ahead with intensity.

Her long, dark hair was casually styled and spilled halfway down her back in tousled waves. She accessorized with a huge pair of thin hoop earrings, and some unidentifiable footwear that appeared to feature a sheer floral lace design.

Holly’s Instagram followers flooded her page with appreciation for the brunette bombshell and questions about how she maintains her fit physique.

“This is a very attractive and flattering photo – just a stunning beauty. It’s good to see an individual creating a positive outlook for others to follow,” stated one fan.

“Hard work paying off!!” praised a second person, who emphasized their words with trios of heart and flame symbols.

“Holly is the queen!!! and she plays golf. Definitely check her gram daily,” raved a third fan.

“Rock it girl look amazing as always,” proclaimed a fourth follower.