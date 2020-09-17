Scarlett Bordeaux Flaunts Curves In Asymmetrical Peach Bikini: ‘Feelin’ Peachy’

Scarlett Bordeaux shared a hot photo of herself wearing a unique bikini with a flirty caption, and the WWE/NXT wrestler’s Instagram followers responded positively to her latest post.

In the image, Scarlett stood on a sandy beach with greenery behind her. She wore an asymmetrical peach bikini top with a strap that went one shoulder, and it showcased her ample cleavage. She paired it with matching bottoms that rose nearly to her navel with twisted fabric and a cutout baring her flat stomach and showcasing bird tattoos on either hip bone. The swimwear showed off the wrestler’s muscular arms, nipped-in waist, curvy hips, and toned legs.

Scarlett wore her long platinum hair in loose waves that fell over both shoulders and down her back from a side part to her waist. Her skin seemed to glow, and she looked off into the distance with one arm bent and her hand touching her tresses. She kept her full lips closed in the fierce pose. Her long fingernails sported an iridescent manicure.

In the caption, Scarlett credited Daniel Forero with the photography, and she wrote some flirty words that echoed the color of her two-piece. Instagram users shared lots of love on the post, with nearly 23,000 hitting the like button. More than 175 fans also took a moment to leave a positive comment for her, with many choosing the flame emoji to express their thoughts visually.

“It definitely does look good on you. I love the color,” enthused one fan who used flames and peaches to complete the comment.

“You are the hottest WWE Diva ever! You look great, and that color suits you well. So beautiful,” a second follower declared, adding a heart and a peach.

“So pretty. I can’t wait to see you and Kross return and win back the title. Kross put up a hard fight against Keith to win the NXT title. I don’t get why we have to miss out on Scarlett just cause Kross got hurt. SMH,” wrote a third Instagram user who added a red heart-eye emoji.

“You always look so beautiful. It just doesn’t make any sense. It really is unfair to be this gorgeous. I love your bikini,” a fourth devotee gushed.

Scarlett regularly shares posts that feature her wearing swimwear or other skimpy outfits, and all her fans seem to appreciate her efforts. The Inquisitr previously reported that she rocked skintight black latex and nude fishnets that showed off her pert backside in a sexy photograph she shared.