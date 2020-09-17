Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter, Sistine, Rocks Barely-Visible Daisy Dukes And Squats Against A Bollard

Sistine posed in a parking garage.

Sistine Stallone, the daughter of Rambo star Sylvester Stallone, wowed her Instagram followers with her retro style in a photo snapped in a dark parking lot.

Sistine, 22, squatted down and posed with her backside planted against a yellow parking bollard. The plastic post was slightly leaning to one side, as if it had been hit by a car. The model rocked an ensemble that was reminiscent of the ’90s grunge era. It included a long-sleeved flannel shirt. The baggy garment featured a black and white plaid print, cuffed sleeves, and pockets on the chest.

The top’s hemline hit high on Sistine’s thighs, but the shirt still almost completely covered up her short Daisy Dukes. The only evidence that she was wearing bottoms were a few long threads from the denim cutoffs’ frayed hem, which could be seen hanging down from her derriere. She completed her casual ensemble with a pair of beige combat-style boots. Her heavy-duty footwear had dark rubber outsoles and black laces. Sistine left the top eyelets unlaced. It looked like her shoelaces were wrapped around the ankle shaft of the single boot that was visible in her photo.

The 47 Meters Down: Uncaged star had placed her purse on the ground between her feet, which were spread wide apart. It was a bright orange, tote-style handbag. She wore her blond hair with a precise center part. Her tresses were styled in tousled waves that gleamed in the bright light of the flash that was used to snap her photo. Her tan legs also had a subtle sheen. Sistine’s outfit made her toned limbs the focal point of her look.

Sistine’s facial expression was somewhat disinterested as she gazed at the camera. Her full lips were pressed together and unsmiling.

Sistine’s followers enthusiastically responded to her parking lot pic, double-tapping it over 28,000 times during the first two hours it was live on her account. In the comments section, the praise also came pouring in.

“Imagine being this flawless,” read one response to her post.

“You are hotter than the bottom of my laptop!” added another fan.

“And she still looks good doing it,” a third chimed in.

“Legs for days! Super Model Life!” said a fourth message.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sistine stunned her fans over the weekend when she showed off her golfing skills. The model wore a white off-the-shoulder mini dress and went barefoot in a video clip that her famous father shared on his Instagram page. Sylvester used the title of the Rocky song “Eye of the Tiger” to compliment his daughter on her impressive drive.