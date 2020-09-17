Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Lies & Hides Drugs From Finn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 18 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will take her first steps into addiction. Although she has been trying to cope without the prescription painkillers, she slides down a slippery slope when she hides the drugs, per SheKnows Soaps.

Vinny Provides A Secret Source

Steffy was trying to power through without the medication after Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) refused to renew her script for the second time. He was concerned that she could become addicted to the pills because she was getting too dependent on them. Finn advised her to spend as much time with Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) as possible.

It was Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who unknowingly brought the illicit drugs to the cliff house. Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) asked his best friend to give Steffy a gift on his behalf. Thomas handed over the present to Steffy and told her that Vinny still had a crush on her.

At the bottom of the box, Vinny had stashed a bottle of the painkillers. He had attached a note which read that he didn’t want her to be in pain. During a text message exchange, he said that it would be their secret. Steffy replied that the pills were illegal. However, when Finn arrived at the cliff house, she hid the pills away.

Steffy Covers Her Tracks

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers dish that after Steffy and Finn share a steamy kiss, they realize that their relationship will never be the same again. Although Finn offers to step down as her physician, as seen in the above image, she wants to remain under his care.

Initially, Steffy was torn about taking the medication. But it appears as if she thinks that she can handle the meds and begins taking them on the sly. She doesn’t think that she’s addicted and rationalizes that she’s only using them as part of her pain regimen.

However, since Steffy is now romantically involved with a doctor, she will have to cover her tracks well. She knows that Finn will be spending a lot of time with her and that he may ask her how her pain levels are. She needs to put on a convincing display about how she’s coping without them.

The Forrester co-CEO will also find a place to hide her stash away. She doesn’t want the physician or anyone else to find out that she has access to the meds.

Steffy’s first foray into the world of drugs will have all the hallmarks of someone who is slipping into addiction. She’s lying, hiding, and doing everything possible to hold onto the painkillers that could destroy her life.