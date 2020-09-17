Eva Padlock Sizzles In Plunging Bralette & Unbuttoned Distressed Jeans

On Thursday, September 17, Spanish model Eva Padlock shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

The first image showed the 36-year-old striking a seductive pose in what appears to be her bedroom with a bed, a sizable mirror, and a dresser in the background. A cat curled on the bed can be seen in the mirror’s reflection.

Eva stood with her hip jutted out and rested one of her hands on her thigh, with the other on the top of her head. She opted to wear a front clasp black bralette with lace detailing that put her ample cleavage on full display. She paired the low-cut garment with distressed button-fly jeans from the online retailer Fashion Nova. The bottoms had been unbuttoned, which drew attention to the model’s flat stomach. The raven-haired beauty had also pulled back her long locks in a top knot bun with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

Eva altered her position for the following photo by lowering her previously raised hand. She turned her neck and focused her gaze on the camera lens.

For the final shot, the social media sensation grazed the side of her face with the back of her hand.

In the caption, Eva let her followers know the exact style of her Fashion Nova jeans.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 99,000 likes. Many of Eva’s followers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section. While quite a few commenters simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“[Y]ou are so stunning baby,” wrote one fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“Always beautiful and extremely sexy,” added a different devotee.

“So incredibly amazing and beautiful,” remarked another admirer, along with both a heart-eye and red heart emoji.

“Breathtakingly gorgeous and sensual the most beautiful, impressive and attractive woman,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Eva has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a long-sleeved crop top and cheeky denim shorts. That post has been liked over 140,000 times since it was shared.