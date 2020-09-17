Alexa Dellanos Bares Booty In Dangerously Short Daisy Dukes On Instagram

Alexa Dellanos put on a cheeky display in a hot new Instagram share this week. The model showcased her famous backside in a scanty ensemble that has earned nothing but love from her adoring fans.

The image was snapped in Cannes La Croisette, per the geotag, where Alexa appeared to be enjoying a bit of window shopping. She stood in front of the gorgeous Celine storefront, posing with her back to the camera as the golden sun spilled down to illuminate her hourglass silhouette. She tilted her head up to bask in its warmth and wore a huge smile across her face while advising her followers in the caption that happiness was “the real currency.”

As for her look, the social media star opted for a classic white blouse that clung tightly to her chest, highlighting her ample assets and flat midsection. The piece had long sleeves that were slightly baggy over her toned arms and appeared to have tie-detail in the back that cinched the garment tightly around her torso.

Alexa took her ensemble to the next level by pairing her chic top with a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes from Fashion nova that left very little to the imagination. The tattered, dark wash bottoms were hardly long enough to cover her backside, resulting in an eyeful of her round booty being exposed, as well as a glimpse of her sculpted thighs. They hugged the model’s curvy hips in all of the right ways and sat high up on her waist, accentuating her trim waist.

Alexa did not appear to have added any accessories to her scanty ensemble, ensuring that all eyes were focused on her curvaceous figure. She styled her blond locks down in a middle part and gorgeous waves that cascaded behind her back, nearly grazing the top of her derriere as she posed.

Fans were thrilled by the booty-baring display from the model, awarding the snap more than 75,000 likes within less than a day’s time. Additionally, 600-plus notes filled the comments section, many with compliments for Alexa.

“Absolute perfection,” one person wrote.

“The cutest inside and out,” praised another fan.

“Happiness looks good on you bb,” a third follower remarked.

“A WORK OF ART,” declared a fourth admirer.

Alexa has been stunning her followers with a number of new photos lately. Last week, the stunner sent temperatures soaring when she showcased her phenomenal physique in a white rhinestone-trimmed bikini. That look proved to be popular as well, racking up over 73,000 likes and 444 comments to date.