‘General Hospital’ Brings A Sweet Surprise During Mike’s Farewell & Fans Were Thrilled

General Hospital spoilers had suggested that Mike Corbin would pass away during Thursday’s episode, and indeed he did. Viewers anticipated that this would be an emotional show, and that was proven to be the case when a surprise guest appearance was shown. Actress Alicia Leigh Willis reprised her role as Courtney Matthews and fans had a big reaction to this touching development.

During Thursday’s episode of General Hospital, Sonny realized that his father was probably holding on for a moment when he could pass away alone. Sonny presumed that his dad wanted to spare him the pain of being present, and he chose to honor what he sensed were Mike’s wishes.

SheKnows Soaps had noted that Sonny would receive an unexpected gift during this episode, and it seems this portion of the show was what that teaser referenced.

When Mike was alone, he suddenly seemed to regain consciousness. He looked and seemed grateful for someone who was in the room, and it turned out to be Courtney.

She reached her hand out to her father and asked him to join her, and that was when Mike passed away.

“#GH really nice to see #alicialeighwillis on today. Perfect send off for Mike,” one General Hospital fan said on Twitter.

Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images

Courtney was Mike’s daughter, Sonny’s sister, and Spencer Cassadine’s mother. As long-time fans may remember, she was pregnant with Spencer during 2006 and became ill during the encephalitis epidemic that hit Port Charles. She died soon after the baby was born, and reappeared on General Hospital briefly in 2015 when she paid a ghostly visit to Spencer.

One frustration that General Hospital viewers have voiced on social media as this farewell played out was that some key loved ones seemed to have been left out.

Courtney’s name was mentioned, as was both Spencer’s and Kristina’s. However, Kristina never joined the family at General Hospital, and Spencer wasn’t woven into any of this either. Now, at least, Courtney was incorporated in a powerful and touching way.

“Lovely surprise for Mike. I am not crying,” tweeted another viewer in response to Courtney’s appearance.

“So glad it was Courtney. That was a beautiful send off to a much loved character. Going to miss Mike,” another person said.

Other General Hospital fans praised how realistic this ending was, and quite a few noticed that a butterfly appeared right at the end as Mike passed as well. The butterfly topic had been mentioned several times over the course of the past few shows.

Brando mentioned it as a sign from a loved one who had passed, and Josslyn said she had experienced that type of thing as well. To incorporate it as Mike left with Courtney was seen by many people as a nice touch.

“Oh @GeneralHospital, here goes today’s tears….. Perfect in having Courtney be the one to go for the walk with him,” shared someone else.

People had anticipated that this would be a tearjerker, and indeed it was. General Hospital spoilers suggest that this death will have a lasting impact on Sonny and others in his inner circle for quite some time and everybody will likely want to be prepared for more tears in the days ahead.