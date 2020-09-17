Kevin Love Opens Up About His Struggles With Mental Health, ‘Being Depressed Is Exhausting’

“Being depressed is exhausting,” Kevin Love wrote in an in-depth article about his battle with depression, which was featured on The Players Tribune.

Love has been open about his mental health in the past but felt he needed to share his experiences after Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, received criticism for talking about his struggles with depression, according to TMZ.

In the article, the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward credited his closest friends with being there for him when he was in his darkest moments.

“If it hadn’t been for a couple of my closest friends, I don’t know if I would be here today telling my story,” Love wrote.

In one section of the article, Love explained how important it is to be honest about feelings. He also encouraged those who are struggling to seek help by talking to others, going to therapy, and/or taking prescribed medication if they need it.

Love revealed that he found himself trying to “achieve his way out” of the way he was feeling by playing basketball. He said that he would attempt to physically wear himself out through the sport so he could be mentally drained as well.

“It was like I had to wring myself out completely so that at the end of the day I was just blank,” he commented.

The basketball star credited another NBA star, DeMar DeRozan, for giving him the courage to share his journey with a honest voice. He indicated that DeRozan was the first to share his mental health story publically, referring to when the player admitted that he had been struggling with depression in a tweet.

The 32-year-old also made reference to his infamous anxiety attack, which occurred during a game against the Atlanta Hawks in 2018. After it was initially reported that Love left the game with an illness, he revealed it was actually a panic attack that he had been going through since the beginning of the game, according to the NBA.

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Love ended his letter in The Players Tribune on a positive note, reassuring anyone battling with their mental health that things will get better if they take the time to assess what they need to help them. He also emphasized that whatever someone is dealing with, they are not going through it by themselves.

“If you’re struggling right now, I can’t tell you that this is going to be easy. But I can tell you that it does get better,” Love wrote.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.