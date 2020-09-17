‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Elena Puts Her Foot Down

The Young and the Restless‘ Thursday, September 17, episode featured fallout from Amanda’s DNA test as Elena put her foot down with Devon. Chelsea enacted a plan to figure out what Billy and Alyssa had on Adam, and Amanda leaned on Billy for support. Chance confronted Adam while Lola spied on Theo and questioned their relationship.

Adam (Mark Grossman) scoffed at the possibility that Billy (Jason Thompson) could hurt him, but Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) insisted that she had a plan to figure out what he and Alyssa (María DiDomenico) knew.

Chelsea left, and Adam went to the motel to pack up his stuff. Chance (Donny Boaz) showed up and confronted Adam. Adam complained that Chance told Chelsea where he was, but Chance wanted to talk about Las Vegas. Adam reassured his friend that he had the situation handled, but Chance needed answers. Adam refused to give him any and advised him to back off the subject. Chance told Adam that he’d joined the Genoa City Police Department and that he wouldn’t cross any more lines for him legally, and Adam reminded him that it went both ways.

At Crimson Lights, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Lola (Sasha Calle) had coffee and chatted. Lola expressed her concern about Theo (Tyler Johnson), and Mariah urged her friend to listen to her gut. Then talk turned to Sharon’s (Sharon Case) setback, and Mariah admitted Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) helped her stay sane throughout everything. Lola said she’d hit pause on her relationship with Theo.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) let Amanda (Mishael Morgan) know that she and Devon (Bryton James) needed some time to talk alone. Amanda apologized for all the questions, and she asked for letters or old photo albums. However, Elena said Devon couldn’t help her anymore. After Amanda left, Devon apologized to Elena for hearing him say he loved Hilary more than anything in the world. Elena felt that Devon wasn’t over his late wife, but he insisted that what they had together was just as important and special as what he had with Hilary. Devon promised to let Amanda find out more information about her twin on her own.

At Chance Comm, Billy realized Amanda was upset. She told him that she had a twin, and it was such a mixed bag of emotions since Hilary was dead. As Billy asked more questions, Amanda tried to put the brakes on things and keep it professional. Billy indicated that he thought she needed a friend, and Amanda admitted that she did. Then, he offered to help her hunt down everything there was to know about Hilary, and Amanda accepted his help.

Chelsea came on to Theo at the bar at Society and offered to let him buy her a drink as Lola spied. Chelsea talked business with Theo, and then she got him to take her back to his office at Chance Comm, and Lola was upset to see them leave together after they flirted.

Once they got to the office, Chelsea sent Theo to get her something to drink, and she planted a listening device in Billy’s workspace. However, Billy showed up and wanted to know what she was doing there.