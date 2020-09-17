Sofia Vergara Sizzles In Strapless Top & Insanely Short Miniskirt In Racy Throwback Photos

Actress Sofia Vergara seems to enjoy delighting her 20 million Instagram followers with plenty of content that shows various aspects of her life. On Thursday, she shared a set of racy throwback pictures where she rocked a metallic crop top and matching miniskirt.

The America’s Got Talent judge shared that the photos were taken in the 2000s. And there was no denying that she looked smoking hot in them. The snaps captured her striking sexy poses in front of a Ferrari that appeared to be parked in a garage.

Sofia’s outfit included a champagne-colored metallic bandeau top that stretched tight across her breasts, emphasizing her voluptuous chest. The skirt had a low-rise waistline, and it was amazingly short. Her bronze skin glowed against the shimmery color of the fabric.

The 48-year-old celebrity wore her long, dark hair down in loose curls. For accessories, she wore a dainty gold bracelet. She also wore a pale color on her fingernails.

In the first slide, Sofia stood in front of the car. With one hip cocked to the side and her hands resting seductively on her taut abdomen, she tilted her head and offered the camera a sexy look. The image was cropped off below her knees, giving her fans a nice look at her shapely thighs.

The second picture captured Sofia from a high angle as she posed in the car. She was on her knees facing backward in the front seat. She tilted her head back as she flashed a huge smile. Her hair was blown back, adding a racy vibe to the snap. One of her arms rested on the side of the car while her other arm was holding the open door. The pose gave her followers a nice look down her top. She also showed off the bare skin on her lower back as well as the backs of her legs.

The post was a huge hit, racking up more than 133,000 likes within an hour of going live.

The comments section filled up quickly with heart-eyes and flame emoji. Many of Sofia’s followers had plenty of good things to say about the snaps — namely that she does not seem to age.

“You are so gorgeous, then and now,” wrote one admirer.

“How you still look the same 20 years later!!!” a second Instagram user commented.

“You have not changed. Beautiful,” added a third fan.

“You don’t age. These could have been taken today,” a fourth follower chimed in.