Bri Teresi Stuns In Minuscule Top, Cut-Off Shorts To The Sounds Of The Beatles

Model and influencer Bri Teresi returned to Instagram on Thursday, September 17 with yet another sizzling video share. And while posting full-motion updates featuring her toned, tempting physique in skimpy attire is nothing new for the Guess girl and Maxim alum, her latest offering was aided in no small part by a classic Beatles tune.

Teresi has exhibited an impressive ability to dominate the frame in her posts, and did so once again here while appearing in a tiny top with her bra showing underneath and a scanty pair of cut-off jean shorts. However, George Harrison’s dulcet tones from the classic Beatles track “Here Comes the Sun” undoubtedly added an additional crowd-pleasing element to impress and inspire her 1 million followers.

In short order, her fans had filled the post’s comment thread with words of praise for her alluring body, as well as the choice of music for the clip.

“You are so breathtaking, Lady Bri,” opined one smitten user.

“Perfect song for you to have playing while you brighten everyone’s day,” added another admirer.

“You are the best tease around and a sweetheart,” stated a third fan.

As the short clip began, Harrison’s chorus provided the backing audio while Teresi stood directly before the camera. Her shoulder-length, blond hair was parted on the right side and its curled ends draped over her shoulders. Meanwhile, her pink lips were parted slightly throughout the reel as fired she occasional inviting glance toward the camera’s lens.

The 25-year-old was wearing a ribbed, baby-blue top that was bound together by two clamps down the middle. However, it failed to conceal her dark blue bra or considerable cleavage underneath it. Moreover, the garment only extended a few inches below her bustline, which allowed her bare midsection and navel to be revealed.

Teresi’s outfit was completed by a pair of white cut-offs with frayed ends that left almost the entirety of her lengthy legs exposed throughout the reel as well.

Although the video was relatively short, it featured several cuts which found Teresi posing for the camera. Throughout the footage, she played with a small, orange and yellow flower, which eventually found its way into her cleavage. She also drew attention to her sexy attributes by bending her legs in different positions, playing with her hair and tugging at her clothing in addition to offering seductive glances.

Teresi’s latest reel was already making an impact as of this writing, as it was zeroing in on its 1,000th like in less than an hour after going live.

The social media star has been incredibly active with her uploads as of late, having posted another revealing video in which she sported an open, sheer dress and tiny undies just a few hours earlier.