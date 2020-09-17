Hannah Gosselin Defends Her Dad Jon Amid Abuse Shocking Allegations That He Abused Her Brother Collin

The former 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' star gets support from his teen daughter.

Jon Gosselin’s daughter, Hannah, spoke out in his defense in the wake of allegations that he physically abused her brother, Collin.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Hannah, 16, described Jon as a “‘very loving and supportive dad” who has always been there for her and her sibling. Hannah and Collin are the only two Gosselin children who live with Jon. He has been estranged from most of his other six children in recent years.

Hannah, who reportedly witnessed the alleged incident between her brother and father, said Jon has bever been violent. She added that her brother, who previously spent time at a facility for children with special needs, has some ongoing issues she is still dealing with.

“Collin is facing many difficult issues and my dad is doing everything in his power to help him. My dad loves us and has never been abusive to us.”

Jon has also denied the allegations. He told the outlet that the abuse story is “untrue” and that he would never harm his child.

“I would never hit Collin, ever. I love him with all my heart,” the former TLC reality star said.

A family rep also told E! News. that “Collin has endured severe trauma” from his past and that his “loving father” has worked hard to ensure that he gets all of the support and help he needs.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

It is unclear what actually did happen between Jon and Collin, or what Hannah witnessed. Collin posted a disturbing message on his Instagram page earlier this month in which he accused Jon of punching and kicking him. He also called the part-time DJ a “liar.”

The Berks County Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services launched a brief investigation over the alleged incident, but no charges were filed and there is no investigation ongoing.

Kate Gosselin stands by the allegations that her ex-husband physically abused their son during an argument earlier this month. The mom of eight told People she will no longer stay silent when it comes to her ex.

“I am done hiding and will say this unequivocally: Jon is a violent and abusive person,” the mom of eight said to the outlet.

Kate has reportedly not seen her son Collin in over five years.

It has been nearly two years since Jon took custody of Collin after getting him released from a Philadelphia behavioral facility. In photos posted to social media, the teen boy has appeared to be happy and adjusting well. Hannah has lived with Jon a little longer and was the only one of his eight kids in his care for months before Collin moved in.