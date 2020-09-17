Brooke Shields, 55, Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In A Yellow Bathing Suit By The Ocean

Actress Brooke Shields teased her fans with a gorgeous photo and intriguing caption via a new post on her Instagram page on Thursday. The 55-year-old actress revealed that she was working on a special project and she promised that everybody would be excited when she was able to reveal it.

The photo that Brooke uploaded showed her posing on a sandy beach. A black dog was behind her and she rested her pert booty on the wet sand as the ocean’s waves receded from the beach.

Brooke wore a bright yellow one-piece bathing suit that had some white lettering across the chest. She leaned back and braced herself on her hands with her arms fully extended as she raised her face toward the sun and tilted it slightly to the side. Her long brown tresses hung loosely behind her, seemingly almost grazing the sand.

The actress bent her long, lean legs at the knee and stretched them out in front of her. Both of her feet seemed to be buried in the sand slightly and her flawless tanned skin glistened in the sunshine.

The suit allowed Brooke to flaunt her flat tummy and lean lines along with a hint of her cleavage. Her fit physique looked flawless from head to toe and people made it clear they would be excited to see more photos from this shoot.

“literally a GODDESS,” raved one of her fans.

Brooke has 1.1 million followers on Instagram and they were quite excited about this teaser. Thousands of people liked the post during the first hour it was on her page and around 150 added comments as well.

“Pretty damn special already lady!!! Can’t wait!!” replied one fan.

“Love this picture!” noted another fan.

“Brooke. I LOVE your long, Brown hair & I’ve been a Huge fan since 1991. Your a Timeless beauty & I think u should shoot a new Calander & show the World, it’s not only 20 year olds who are Beautiful,” praised a big supporter.

She may not have been able to explain what prompted these beach photos, but Brooke noted that her friend, Danish supermodel Helena Christensen, was involved in some way. Whatever the two women are cooking up, it seemed that additional details would be made available soon.

A number of Brooke’s fans wondered if she might be working on a calendar, a concept that garnered a lot of support. Regardless of what this special project is, Brooke’s followers seemed entirely ready to step up and embrace it.