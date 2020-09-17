Nata Lee Shows Off Amazing Curves In Skimpy Lingerie

Russian bombshell Nata Lee updated her social media feed on Thursday, September 17, with a stunning new shot of herself, sending her 5.4 million Instagram followers into a frenzy.

The 21-year-old internet sensation was photographed on a balcony, with white buildings filling the background behind her. Nata took center stage, positioning herself directly in front of the camera as she struck a simple pose.

She stood face-front with her arms down by her sides and pushed her chest out. She emitted a sultry vibe as she wore a pout on her face. The model also engaged with the camera as she directed her strong gaze into its lens.

Her mid-length, highlighted blond hair was parted to the right and styled in large, loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her fingernails appeared perfectly manicured, complete with her signature French tips.

Nata showed off her curvy physique in a revealing black bra, putting her massive cleavage on full display. She teamed the undergarment with a pair of sexy, black lace panties and a set of matching lace-top thigh highs.



She completed the outfit with a dark-hued, pinstripe blazer that featured a yellow crest on its breast pocket. Nata chose to button the form-fitting blazer which accentuated her hourglass figure.

In the caption, the stunner asserted that she is a fan of “the classics,” calling them the “perfect combination,” before asking her multitude of fans if they agreed.

She credited the photo to her boyfriend, Russian-based photographer Alexander Mavrin. The photographer often shoots the model for her social media feed, as well as for Mavrin Magazine — an online and print-based publication aimed at displaying the “true beauty of a naked female body,” per the magazine’s Instagram bio.

The post proved to be a smash hit with fans, receiving more than 135,000 likes in just one hour after going live. Thousands of fans took their adoration one step further, verbalizing their positive thoughts on the model’s form, famous beauty, and choice of attire in the comments section.

“You are so beautiful,” one person wrote, adding a series of kiss-face, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji to the end of their compliment.

“So so beautiful doll,” chimed in a second admirer.

“That outfit looks amazing on you,” a third user added, following their words with a number of kiss-face emoji.

“One of the prettiest women ever! Amazing picture and great look,” asserted a fourth individual.