Cindy Prado Exudes Tropical Vibes In A Strappy Bra Top & Matching Pants: ‘This Turned Into A Crazy Fun Night’

Cindy Prado returned home from her trip to St. Barths some time ago, but the vacation still seems to be on her mind. The model took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a stunning set of snaps from a “crazy fun night” out in the Caribbean Island that has quickly been showered with praise by her adoring fans.

The upload contained a total of three images that were snapped at a restaurant on the island. She stood in the middle of the eatery in the first two photos of the upload, surrounded by tables full of people seemingly unaware of the impromptu photoshoot taking place just feet away. She stood with her legs slightly spread and popped her hips out to the side while gazing at the camera in front of her with an alluring stare. In the final slide of the upload, she was captured sitting on a blue-and-white striped chair at her table with a delectable dessert in front of her.

As per usual, Cindy was dressed to impress for her night out on the town in a tropical ensemble from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The coordinated outfit included a strapless bandeau bra top in a palm leaf-print that fell low on her chest, offering a peek at her toned arms, shoulders, and ample cleavage. A deep v-cut fell in the middle of its cups, exposing even more of the model’s voluptuous chest as she worked the camera. The piece also featured extra-long ties that wrapped loosely around Cindy’s midsection, drawing attention to her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

On her lower half, the Cuban bombshell sported a pair of wide-leg pants in the same bold pattern. The bottoms clung tightly to her hips, defining her killer curves before flowing down to her ankles, revealing the black espadrille wedge sandals she teamed with the ensemble. Cindy also carried a rattan clutch purse and added a trendy chain necklace and gold bangle bracelets to give her look a hint of bling.

It wasn’t long before Cindy’s 1.6 million followers on the social media platform began showing the triple-pic update some love. It has been flooded with dozens of notes in the comments section, many of which contained compliments for the model’s stunning display.

“Love this look! You look amazing!” one person wrote.

“As usual, so so stylish,” praised another fan.

“You are so amazingly hot!!! Words can’t describe,” a third follower gushed.

“Killing this photo and that fit,” added a fourth admirer.

The snaps have also amassed more than 7,000 likes within less than one hour of going live.