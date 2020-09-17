Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Nikolas Spends Time With Ava & Avery While Chase Has Questions For Brook Lynn

During Thursday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers indicate that there will be a few developments outside of Mike Corbin’s imminent passing. Many of Mike’s loved ones are sticking close by his side at Turning Woods, but there will be other Port Charles residents forging forward in different ways.

The General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter reveals that Nikolas will ask Ava’s daughter Avery if he can help with whatever they’re about to do. The prior evening, Nikolas surprised Ava at the cabin, expecting her to be there with Franco.

Nikolas and Ava argued, and then the fire-hot chemistry that sizzles between them kicked into full gear. They threw caution to the wind and got frisky with one another, and now they need to try to decide what’s next.

Ava has Avery with her at the cabin and General Hospital teasers detail that they will have plans for the day. They will surely be excited to have some quality time together, but Nikolas’ arrival shakes things up a bit. Will Avery accept having him join them for whatever they have planned? Could this signal a turning point in this sham marriage?

General Hospital teasers from the preview also reveal that Chase and Brook Lynn will spend some time together. She has recovered enough after Nelle’s attack to be released from GH, but she was told that she’ll likely never be able to sing again. She’s kept that to herself, but it seems she may soon find someone to open up to about the reality of the situation.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Michael will reach out to Brook Lynn. He’s stuck close by his grandfather’s side in these final hours, but General Hospital spoilers detail that he will have some sort of conversation with Brook Lynn. This might be about Mike, as she was close to him, or it may be about the Nelle and Wiley situation.

Michael isn’t the only guy she will be talking with during Thursday’s show though. It seems that Brook Lynn and Chase will sit down together for a while and he will challenge her a bit.

The General Hospital sneak peek shows that Chase will ask Brook Lynn to explain what something looks like to her. She looks hesitant to answer, and it seems likely that he is pushing her to think through some part of what comes next for her.

Brook Lynn has refused her father’s attempts to reconcile, despite his numerous pleas. If she continues to reject Ned, however, she needs to figure out where she is going to live and how she will support herself. Chase’s questions might be about how she aims to do that.

General Hospital fans have suspected for a long time now that the writers might put Chase and Brook Lynn together romantically. The two have had plenty of negative encounters over the past year or so, but those experiences may serve to fire up some chemistry between them.

Given her attack and his heartbreak over Willow, the timing could be ripe for these two to lean on one another. General Hospital fans may not be convinced this pairing will really work, but Thursday’s show might give everybody a sense of what’s on the horizon.