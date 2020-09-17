Nicole Scherzinger Makes A ‘Splash’ By Dancing In Leopard-Print Bikini Top

Nicole added a fun water droplet effect to her dance video.

Nicole Scherzinger rose to fame as a member of The Pussycat Dolls, and her latest look fittingly paid homage to an animal of the feline variety. On Thursday, she showed off her wild style by rocking a leopard-print bikini top in a fun dance video.

Nicole, 42, likely put smiles on the faces of many fans with her energetic Instagram performance. Her stage was an area in front of a large window overlooking a city. Even though she was indoors, The Masked Singer panelist was dressed for the beach in her bathing suit top. The garment had underwire demi cups that molded to her curves. Their design also revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

Nicole teamed her bikini with a pair of high-waisted palazzo pants. They looked like they were meant to serve as a bathing suit cover up. The silky bottoms featured the same pattern as her top, which was an earthy tan color with black spots. Nicole wore her glossy dark hair down. Much of it had been brushed in front of her shoulders so that it partially covered her chest up.

The “Don’t Cha” hitmaker got her groove on to the song “Coño” by Jason Derulo, Puri, and Jhorrmountain. She added a rain filter to the video that fit the lyrics’ water theme. Nicole began her dance by raising her fists up in front of her chest one at a time with her elbows pointing outwards. She then held her open right palm up and moved her hand forward and backward as the word “splash” was repeated.

Nicole added a water droplet effect to the video that pulsated each time she moved her hand. Her next move was a hip wiggle. She then leaned forward and stuck her derriere out as she moved her knees inwards and outwards. At the same time, she began slowly turning around in a circle. She concluded her routine by lifting one knee up in the air and glancing back at the camera over her shoulder.

Nicole’s take on a popular TikTok challenge received rave reviews from her Instagram followers.

“This just made my day. Love you,” read one message in the comments section of her post.

“You’re a beast at everything!” declared another fan.

“You KILLED this dance like you always do Scherz,” a third admirer gushed.

Nicole really seems to be into leopard print as of late. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, another recent Instagram update saw her rocking the pattern from head to toe. She delighted her fans by striking a few playful poses in a pair of silk pajamas with a matching sleep mask.