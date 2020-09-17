‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Hope Disagrees With Liam About Steffy & Finn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 18 reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and her husband will have a difference of opinion. She thinks that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is overreacting about his ex, per SheKnows Soaps.

Liam is very upset after having found out that Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) is more involved with his ex-wife than he would like him to be. The physician recently updated him with news about Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). He said that he did not renew her script for painkiller medication because he believed the best thing was for her to spend more time with Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray). Liam didn’t like the fact that Finn knew so much about his family.

After arguing with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) at Forrester Creations, Liam goes home and explains the situation to Hope. He’s especially upset because Finn seems to have taken a personal interest in Steffy and called her “beautiful.” He feels that the physician cannot be objective and professional if he’s interested in his ex-wife. He’s also concerned because Steffy is particularly vulnerable at the moment.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy and Finn get caught up in the surprising turn that their relationship has taken. pic.twitter.com/GNR6XpJYEN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 17, 2020

Hope listens to her husband as he voices his concerns. She understands why he’s worried about what’s happening in Steffy’s life. They share a daughter and the little girl deserves a well and happy mother. However, she disagrees with some of the conclusions that Liam jumps to.

Liam thinks that Steffy is moving on with the doctor. Finn has already clued him in that he knows some personal details about his life. He also shared that Steffy has opened up to him and that they had plans for later that evening. He’s stressed about the impact that it will have on Kelly and wonders if her mother can handle a new relationship.

Hope thinks that her husband is overreacting. She feels that Liam is imagining things and that Finn is just a lovely physician who takes good care of his patients. She doesn’t believe that Steffy is moving on when she has so much going on in her life. Hope saw her a few days ago and she was a mess. There’s no way that she’s ready to start a romance with the hot doctor.

In the meantime, Steffy and Finn have decided to take their relationship to the next level, as seen in the above image. Finn told her that he could no longer be her doctor because he was thinking about her all the time. After admitting his feelings, Steffy kissed him.

It appears as if Liam’s gut feeling was right and that Steffy and Finn are on the brink of a sizzling romance.