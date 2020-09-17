Rachel Ward Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Tie-Dye Crop Top & Matching Miniskirt

On Thursday, September 17, British model Rachel Ward shared a stunning snap with her 618,000 Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 29-year-old posing on a paved pathway in front of a white building. Green foliage can be seen in the background. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Albufeira, Portugal.

Rachel pressed her shoulder against the wall and leaned to the side, as she bent her knee. She placed one of her hands on her waist while holding onto a white wide-brimmed hat. The model tilted her head and gave the photographer a sultry look with her mouth slightly open.

She opted to wear a plunging long-sleeved tie-dye crop top with front-tie detailing. She paired the top with a matching high-waisted miniskirt. The revealing ensemble, which was from the online retailer Oh Polly, showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs. As for accessories, Rachel sported white sandals, hoop earrings, a ring, and bangle bracelets. The blond bombshell also wore her long honey-colored hair down in loose waves and a side part, giving her additional glamour.

In the caption of the post, Rachel advertised for Oh Polly by tagging the company.

The photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 6,000 likes. Many of Rachel’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Very nice and beautiful lady stunning @rachelward_e,” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire, heart-eye, and kissing face emoji to the comment.

“Wow you are beautiful,” added a different devotee, along with two heart-eye emoji.

“Wonderful outfit combination and [y]ou look incredibly beautiful,” remarked another admirer.

“Love this outfit on you baby,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Rachel engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the social media sensation is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a mint green satin mini dress that clung to her fantastic figure. The skintight garment was also manufactured by Oh Polly. That post has been liked over 19,000 times since it was shared.