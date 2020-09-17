Larsa Pippen Showcases Her Ample Cleavage In Ultra-Revealing Outfit

Larsa Pippen delighted her fans on Wednesday night as she shared an Instagram snap of herself in a super revealing ensemble with a fabulous theatrical edge.

The influencer, who was once good pals with Kim Kardashian, wore an edgy black wraparound dress that did little to protect her modesty. The front of the dress was cut into a deep U shape that plunged to below Larsa’s sizable cleavage. It then tied around the waist before the skirt swept out in a V to reveal the Instagram model’s bellybutton and eye-catching underwear.

Giant external shoulder pads in a black sequin material added significant edge to the ensemble. Larsa matched the shoulder pads to her sparkly briefs which, thanks to the cut of the skirt, were on full display. She glammed up the look with a few pieces of silver jewelry, which included large hoop earrings, a watch, and a chunky bracelet. To put the focus on the outlandish outfit, she had tied her blond tresses up into a simple high pony tail, secured by a thin brown hair tie. The influencer held her phone — which was covered with a sparkly pink case — in her left hand to take the mirror selfie.

White curtains were visible in the backdrop of the photo, alongside another ostentatious dress which was covered in feathers, while a white countertop could be seen to the left of the frame. The dressing room vibe made sense given Larsa’s caption for the Instagram post.

A number of the influencer’s 2 million followers flocked to the comments section to praise the smoking hot photo.

“Stunning beautiful and gorgeous u r,” wrote one admirer.

“My future bride,” contributed another, who added two heart-eye emoji to their words.

“U dont have to play u da real deal,” added a third fan, alongside a string of fire emoji.

Larsa’s edgy post came shortly after she thrilled her followers with another revealing upload to the social media platform. As The Inquisitr reported, Larsa posed in a skimpy black bikini top and ultra-ripped high-waisted jeans in a light blue hue for the Instagram shot. She teamed the trendy ensemble with 90’s style sandals which featured thick straps that crossed over mid-way up the foot. According to the publication, the look for this image was from PrettyLittleThing, which is a label Larsa has worn frequently.

“The golden hour,” she captioned the shot, alongside a star emoji, as she referred to the soft, flattering lighting in the photograph.