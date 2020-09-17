Ashley Graham Rocks Semi-Sheer Dress While Posing On Her Sofa

Curvy model Ashley Graham took to Instagram to giver her fans a peek at what she would be wearing to New York Fashion Week on Thursday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be aired online, and Ashley took complete advantage of it by modeling a semi-sheer dress in the comfort of her home.

Ashley might have been home, but tat did not stop her from turning up the glam. Her dress was covered with black and silver jewels. The number was made from a sheer black fabric, and she wore a matching bandeau top and panties underneath. The garment had a short sleeves, a high collar and a thigh-high slit on one side.

The brunette beauty wore her hair pulled back with sections of her bangs framing her face. She accessorized with small gold hoop earrings. She also sported a bold red polish on her nails.

The post proved to be a popular one, garnering more than 100,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

Ashely’s post consisted of three photos that captured her posing barefoot on a white sofa. Two large paintings hung on the wall behind her.

In the first snap, Ashley sat on the back of the couch with her legs crossed. Her dress fell open over her leg, showing off her shapely thigh. With her hands crossed over her knee, she turned her head and looked at the camera with a serious gaze.

The Sports Illustrated model had a little fun in the second slide. Ashley was on her back on the sofa, and she kicked up one leg while pointing her toe. She placed one hand on the side of her bare thigh while flashing a huge smile.

The third slide appeared to be a selfie. The mom-of-one held pieces of her hair in her free hand while she snapped the picture. The pose gave her followers a good look at the front of the garment as well as her ample cleavage.

Dozens of Ashley’s admirers flocked to the comments section to compliment her on how stunning she looked in the chic outfit.

“Girl, you are perfect!” wrote one fan.

“What a glamorous mother you are,” a second comment read.

“You are so beautiful, and real. Queen,” added a third Instagram user.

“Love your figure you are truly amazing,” a fourth follower chimed in.

The body positive model is proud of her figure, and encourages her fans to also love the skin they are in. Not too long ago, she shared a snap that saw her modeling a colorful bikini while embracing her stretch marks.