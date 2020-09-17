Cardi B Reportedly Left Offset After ‘Nonstop’ Cheating, But Denies Rumors Of Another Child

Cardi B and Offset are calling it quits after nearly three years of marriage, and while neither has spoken publicly about the decision, sources close to the rapper said that she got tired of the “nonstop” cheating and decided to end things.

However, a second source vehemently denied that there is another child by another woman involved in the situation, despite rumors to the contrary, as Page Six revealed.

“There is no other child. No baby is on the way. That rumor is super false. Cardi is thinking of her child and wants everything to be amicable. She’s evolved over the years and continues to,” the insider said.

That doesn’t mean that things had soured between the two.

A friend of the “WAP” singer spoke to The Sun and said that Offset wouldn’t stop cheating on his wife.

“Everyone saw this split coming, and those closest to Cardi are so proud of her for finally saying enough is enough,” the source said.

“Cardi confided in friends that she was tired of his nonstop cheating. It has been a problem in their relationship from the very beginning and she just couldn’t take it anymore,” they added.

They went on to say that Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, was “constantly” receiving messages from other women who would show her that they had been sexting with her husband.

“These girls would claim they were hooking up with him,” the source said.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

When she confronted him about it, he would apologize and buy her gifts to make up for the problem, they added.

The couple was reportedly fighting frequently about the situation and the relationship reached a point where Cardi felt that she needed to step away and focus on her daughter.

Meanwhile, Cardi’s friends are said to have been urging her to leave Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, and let him have the home in Atlanta since she prefers living on the coast.

Cardi filed for divorce in Fulton County Superior Court on Tuesday to the shock of many fans, as The Inquisitr previously reported. A day later, she amended the petition, leaving some speculating about the nature of the split.

One insider said that she did so because she didn’t realize that the initial filing had her requesting primary custody of their daughter Kulture. She changed that to allow for shared custody in an effort to make sure that everything stays friendly between the two.