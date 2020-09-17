Jennifer Lee Bares Backside In Rainbow Bikini: ‘Missing My Bali Days’

Jennifer Lee took to Instagram with a sexy photo of herself wearing a bikini striking a provocative pose. She explained that she missed her time in Bali, and her followers responded with lots of positive replies.

More than 5,320 Instagram users hit the like button, sharing the love for the former The Challenge contestant’s hot picture. At least 110 fans also took the time to leave a comment for Jennifer, with several using the flame emoji to express themselves.

“Bali, ah yes, in our dreams. Great pic! Thanks for sharing,” wrote one fan who included a heart and a red heart-eye smiley.

“I love Bali. What a shot. It is simply breathtaking. You have a perfect body,” a second devotee gushed, adding a rose and a flame.

“You look beautiful! A total smoke show!!!! I love that suit, Jenn,” declared a third Instagram user who added multiple colorful hearts.

“Wow!! You are absolutely gorgeous and so beautiful! Unbelievably sexy! Easily one of the hottest women on IG!” a fourth follower enthused, including kiss smilies.

In her caption, Jennifer credited Niko Photos as the photographer for the sexy shot. She also indicated that her colorful two-piece was from the Andi Bagus collection designed and made in the Indonesian island.

In the shot, Jennifer posed in shallow clear water on the light-colored sand beneath the surface. She rested on her elbow and knees, and she pushed her pert derriere up out of the sea. She wore a rainbow-colored bikini bottom in a thong-style that left a significant amount of her backside bare, and droplets of water glistened on her sunkissed skin in the bright sunlight. The pose emphasized her nipped-in waist and curvy hips and bottom. The model wore a matching top, and one of the bikini’s strings tied over her shapely, toned shoulder.

The brunette beauty wore her long dark tresses loose, and part of her healthy mane fell under the water while the rest of her damp hair flowed down her back and over one shoulder. Her fingernails sported a bright manicure, and she rested them on top of the sand. Jennifer looked up into the camera’s lens, and she held her full lips open slightly, revealing a hint of her white teeth.

Jennifer regularly shares photos of herself in bikinis, workout clothing, and other skimpy outfits as she goes about her daily life. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showcased her curves in a tiny mini-skirt and a cheetah print top while walking along a city street.