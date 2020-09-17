Belle Lucia Slays In White Lingerie: ‘Cute And Sustainable’

Belle Lucia gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers something to talk about Wednesday, September 16, when she shared a titillating update that proved hard to be ignored. In the latest share, the 25-year-old model showed off her killer figure in sexy white lingerie set from Lounge Underwear.

The Australian bombshell was captured in a skimpy bra-and-panties combo that clung to her curves. The sports bra-like top boasted fully-lined cups that were cut so small, failing to cover the entirety of her bust. The deep neckline offered a nice view of her ample cleavage. It is also important to note that the straps that clung over her shoulders for support highlighted her toned arms. The signature Lounge logo was printed on the stretchable band that hugged her midriff.

Belle wore matching bottoms with a thick waistband that clung to her slender hips, accentuating her taut stomach and trim waist. Viewers were mesmerized by her chiseled abs, expressing their thoughts in the caption. The undergarment also boasted high leg cuts that exposed plenty of skin.

In the sizzling picture, the influencer was seen lounging on a plush chair, sitting with her thighs closed. She posed by popping her hip to the side as she raised both hands, running her fingers through her hair. The angle showed a glimpse of her flawless armpit and a small sword tattoo on her arm. The babe tilted her head as she looked directly to the camera with a sultry stare. Her light-colored eyes looked evident in the snap.

The all-white background and lingerie made her flawless skin pop. Belle styled her long, highlighted hair in soft wavy curls that hung over her back.

In the caption, Belle expressed her admiration over her underwear, which was part of a new collection. She also gave credit to Lounge Underwear by tagging the brand in both the post and the photo.

The latest share racked up over 20,700 likes and more than 150 comments in under 24 hours of being live on her Instagram page. A lot of her fans took to the comments section to shower her with various messages. Countless admirers raved about her facial features, while some other gushed over her stunning figure. Several followers didn’t have a lot to say and decided to chime in using emoji.

“Your beauty is amazing, your body is fire,” gushed an admirer, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“You look stunning as always, babe. Love this set!” wrote another fan.

“It’s like you never gave birth. You look spectacular! WOW!” added a third follower.