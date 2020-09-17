Martha Stewart Stuns At 79 As She Promotes Her New CBD Wellness Line

The lifestyle guru looks younger than ever as she get closer to her 80th birthday.

Martha Stewart looked stunning in a new photo posted to Instagram.

Weeks after celebrating her 79th birthday, the lifestyle guru shared a snap with her fans as she promoted her new line of CBD wellness gummies and oils.

In the photo posted to her social media page, Martha sat at a table filled with bottles of oil drops and flavored soft gels from the buzzy new line she created in partnership with Canopy Growth. The author and entrepreneur wore a red outfit as she smiled for the camera, and she wore her blonde hair down. The Entertaining author had a relaxed, carefree, and youthful glow to her as she promoted her new products.

In the comments section to the post, fans and famous followers raved about Martha’s “glow up” and how “radiant” she continues to look even during a health pandemic.

“You look like you’re 29,” one fan wrote to the 79-year-old. ” I’ll have what you’re having.”

“Fabulous, ageless picture,” another added. “Something is working.”

“Martha Stewart has been at her best during one of the worst times we’ve seen,” another fan noted. “She’s on fire.”

While one fan attributed Martha’s youthful good looks to “Polish genetics,” others said they think there is more to it. Some fans said they will have to try her new products to see if it can help them look ageless like the lifestyle star. A few fans wondered if Martha consulted with her good friend, rapper Snopp Dogg, on her new hemp-based line.

Martha is one of the busiest entrepreneurs around, but she has managed to thrive during the health pandemic. While some people have fallen into a rut, she used the downtime to look get herself into even better shape than ever and lower her stress level in the process.

Martha told The New York Times she works out daily and rarely sits at her desk for more than an hour at a time. Her diet consists of “very little meat, lots of fish and lots of vegetables,” and she noted that she has “lost a lot of weight” during the quarantine period.

“I haven’t been to the dermatologist, but my skin looks really good, ” Martha added. “I think that has to do with CBD.”

In a statement on her MarthaStewart.com website, she revealed that she has found that CBD supplements to be a simple way to enhance her own health and wellness, especially when it comes to managing the stresses of daily life.