Serena Williams Flaunts Shapely Thighs In A Bodysuit & Boots For Stuart Weitzman

Serena Williams debuted her latest Stuart Weitzman campaign in a new Instagram post on Thursday morning. The athlete showcased her flawless physique in a set of revealing ensembles while modeling two different pairs of boots from the luxury shoe brand.

The upload included two black-and-white photos that captured Serena posing in the middle of an empty set against a blank backdrop. She stood directly in front of the camera in the first image, lifting up her right leg and reaching her left arm out behind her. Her head was cocked ever so slightly to the side as she worked the camera, sensually gazing at the lens while wearing an alluring expression on her face.

Her look in the image was a sexy black bodysuit with a plunging neckline that fell far past her chest, exposing an eyeful of cleavage and teasing glimpse at her toned midsection. A thin strap was threaded through the deep cut, drawing further attention to the busty display while a thick leather belt wrapped tightly around her torso to accentuate her trim waist and flat tummy. The one-piece also featured a high-cut design that allowed Serena to show off her shapely thighs in their entirety.

The 38-year-old also sported a sleeveless suit jacket that offered a peek at her toned arms. The look with a pair of black leather boots with a pointy stiletto heel. The shoes hit just below her knees and fit snugly over her legs, highlighting her muscular calves along the way.

Serena went pantsless again in the second shot, this time while wearing an edgy leather button-up top. The shirt was clasped together by only two buttons at her chest, adding a seductive element to the shot as she posed with one hand on her hip while crossing one leg over the other to emphasize her killer curves. She opted for a pair of trendy combat boots to finish off the ensemble and styled her hair in a sleek deep part.

Fans certainly seemed impressed with the tennis champ’s latest work, awarding the upload more than 106,000 likes within just three hours of going live. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to shower the mother-of-one with compliments.

“Literally blown away by these images!!! You look so powerful, congratulations on the campaign,” one person wrote.

“Woooooo the model game is as strong as your tennis game girl!” praised another fan.

“Yes yes yes yes! A million times YES!” a third follower quipped.

“Ok legs!!!” added a fourth admirer.

