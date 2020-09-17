Kim Kardashian Feels Like ‘Justin Timberlake’ After He Left NSYNC As She Shops For New Show, Source Claims

Kim Kardashian reportedly feels free to finally make a television project that will rake in the kind of cash that she wants, according to OK Magazine.

After announcing the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, there has been plenty of speculation about what the Kardashian-Jenner clan will do next. One insider said that Kim is looking to branch out on her own with a series focused just on her.

After seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle nab their own big $150 million Netflix payday, she reportedly decided that she could do just as well for herself now that she is on her own.

“Kim has always been the star of the ensemble show and could carry her own show without her family, no problem. Kim was just 27 years old when the show first started. She desperately wanted to be famous and didn’t pay attention to the paperwork and contract and deal — her mom, Kris Jenner, did all that,” an insider claimed.

Now that she is on her own, she apparently believes that she can get a better payday than she was when she was part of the group. While her initial contract has evolved over the years, the source said that it wasn’t as good as it could have been if she could negotiate alone.

Now, it’s said that even if she makes less than what the group was being paid by E!, because it would all be her money, she would take home much more.

“Kim is telling everyone she feels like Justin Timberlake after he ditched the guys in NSYNC!,” the source added.

Reportedly, Kim feels that she is a bigger star than Harry and Meaghan, so she believes she should be able to do better than they did while negotiating their upcoming project.

“She is looking for a deal where she stars, produces, and creates shows, and she wants more than the $150 million those amateurs got!” the insider said.

While filming the series that made them famous, the family had to share the money that they made.

“KUWTK was a business deal that the family was all in together,” a source explained.

Beyond that, anything the individuals did outside was their own project, as she did with her beauty brand and shapewear line. That means that Kim has experience working on her own and is said to feel ready to take things to the next level.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians will come to an end after 14 years, and though there hasn’t been any official word about why the series is done, rumors suggest that the stars were looking for a bigger salary than the network was willing to give.