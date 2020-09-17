Jennifer Lopez, 51, Slays In Snakeskin Boots, Panties, & A Barely-Buttoned Shirt

Jennifer Lopez shared a sizzling-hot pair of photos on her Instagram page on Thursday morning. The 51-year-old mom of preteen twins looked sexy from head-to-toe and she had heart rates rising with these.

The new photos were uploaded to promote JLo’s new shoe collection with DSW. The two pairs she modeled did look fantastic, but her followers didn’t stop with just her feet.

In the first snapshot, Jennifer leaned against the end of an unmade bed. She wore a sheer button-down shirt and panties along with a stunning pair of snakeskin boots.

The snakeskin boots hit above the ankle and the design featured a pointed toe and stiletto heels. They also had a lot of sparkly bling added via rhinestone gems decorating the front.

JLo wore her hair in messy loose curls and her facial expression was fierce. The shirt only had two buttons fastened over her breasts and it appeared that she was likely braless underneath.

Under the shirt, Jennifer wore a simple pair of light-colored panties. She had her hips twisted and bent at the knee, giving fans an extraordinary view of her pert derriere and long, lean legs. A hint of her toned tummy could be seen as well.

Jennifer looked incredible in the second photo as well. This time, she chose white sneakers from her DSW line. She sprawled out casually on a brown lounge chair, gazing toward the photographer with a sultry expression on her face.

JLo tousled a wisp of her curls and flaunted her rock-hard abs while revealing a peek of cleavage. She added baggy, distressed jeans along with an open, knit cardigan sweater and a textured bikini top or sports bra.

“UNREAL!!!!!!! So beautiful, are u even human?” questioned one impressed supporter.

“Oh My Lopez!! Mama You’re So Gorgeous,” raved a fan.

“Ain’t NOBODY on this woman’s level. Jen I love you and this whole collection!! You are FLAWLESS babes,” praised another fan.

“The most beautiful woman in the entire galaxy,” declared another supporter.

From her hair to her outfit choices to her overall vibe, Jennifer exuded loads of confidence and looked absolutely phenomenal. This new post had more than 515,000 likes after the first hour on her page along with more than 4,300 comments. Everybody raved about both the shoes and the sexy clothing choices she made and people definitely were left wanting more.

There is no question that Jennifer can make anything look sexy and incredible, even a face mask while she’s out in public. Her followers were seemingly quite anxious to check out this new collection of hers, and she clearly makes the best model for the pieces she creates.