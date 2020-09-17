Devin Brugman Enjoys A Drink During Boat Trip, Rocks Plunging Black One-Piece

Devin Brugman gave fans a glimpse at her vacation in Mexico in a stunning Instagram post on Thursday. The model shared a photo in which she rocked a plunging black one-piece that hugged every inch of her curves as she enjoyed a beverage on a boat ride. Her skimpy swimwear did nothing but favors for her physique.

In the image, Devin sat on the boat’s built-in couch above a towel. The vibrant blue waves crashed around the boat as it traveled through Baja California Sur, according to the post’s geotag. In the background, giant grassy cliffs and canyons could be seen. It looked to be a perfectly sunny day on the water. While the scenery was breathtaking, fans were likely focused on Devin, who seemed to be having the time of her life.

Devin wore a tight-fitting swimsuit with two panels that covered her breasts. The neckline plunged into her chest, so her ample cleavage was on show at the center. Additionally, her sideboob spilled out.

The lower half of the suit came up to just below her bust and clung to her flat tummy. It featured high cuts that rested above her hips to fully exposed her lean legs and curvy booty.

Devin accessorized the ensemble with a gold pendant necklace, hoop earrings, and a pair of black sunglasses. Her brunette locks were styled down and blew in the breeze.

Devin leaned back against the cushion with a drink in one hand as she played with her hair. She pulled one leg into her body and left the other outstretched. The babe arched her back slightly in a way that emphasized her hourglass shape as she leaned her head back and flashed a beautiful smile.

The Monday Swimwear co-founder also included a video from the back of the vessel as it moved through the water, passing some gorgeous structures on the beach.

The post received more than 5,300 likes and just over 30 comments in under am hour, proving to be a huge success with Devin’s followers. Many people gave her compliments in the comments section.

“Oooooh that’s what I’m talking about,” one person wrote.

“Amazinggggg,” another user added.

“You look so happy. It’s contagious,” a third follower penned.

“Living your best life,” a fourth fan wrote.

Devin’s followers know that she is one of the best models for her own swim brand. In another beach post, she emerged from the ocean in an animal-print bikini, which her fanbase loved.