Lyna Perez Shows Off Insane Curves In Skimpy Mismatched Bikini

Lyna Perez sent pulses racing on Wednesday, September 17, after she shared a smoking-hot new photo of herself with her 5.4 million followers on Instagram.

The 27-year-old social media influencer was photographed poolside, seemingly in a tropical setting. Lyna sat directly in front of the camera as the sky, and a number of palm trees filled the background behind her. The ocean was also visible in the distance.

The model struck a candid, yet sexy pose as she rested her hands on the pool’s coping stone and pushed her chest forward. She emitted a flirtatious vibe as she wore a pout on her face. She also gave off an air of mystery as her eyes averted the camera’s lens.

Her long, highlighted brunette hair was parted in the middle and styled in slight, natural-looking waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Lyna showed off her curvaceous physique in a revealing cheetah-print top. The bandeau-style garment tightly wrapped around her bosomy chest and revealed a view of cleavage, underboob, and sideboob.

She teamed the top with a pair of cream-colored bottoms. The skimpy briefs showcased her hips and bodacious derriere. The transparent side-straps were raised up past the model’s hips, drawing the eye to her slim core. Part of Lyna’s scorpion tattoo, located on her groin area, was also on display.

In the caption, the stunner proclaimed that she loved her fans very much. She also stated that if they adored her back, they should “spam the comment section” with a red-heart emoji.

“I’ll be sending out private dms,” she added.

The post was met with instant support from users, amassing more than 135,000 likes, less than a day after going live. An additional 6,480 users took to the comments section to shower Lyna with red-heart emoji, adhering to her request in the caption. Others complimented the model on her figure, her good looks, and scanty swimsuit.

“Beautiful princess, I love you,” one person wrote, adding a string of red heart and heart-eyes emoji to the end of their sentence.

“You are the cutest girl, and so awesome babe,” chimed in a second admirer.

“You are killing it with that bikini,” a third user added, following their words with a number of fire emoji.

“Absolutely beautiful body, and gorgeous,” asserted a fourth individual.

