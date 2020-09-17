Christina Milian Looks Gorgeous In An Off-The-Shoulder Top & Edgy Overalls

In her most recent Instagram update, singer and actress Christina Milian stunned her followers with a gorgeous shot in which she rocked an eye-catching ensemble. She tagged the clothing brand Maniere De Voir in the picture, suggesting at least one of the pieces she was wearing came from the label.

Christina stood on a wooden balcony or patio area with a beige shingle-covered wall beside her and a white railing behind her. The area overlooked a few building tops, and Christina stood in the middle of it all in an edgy ensemble that showcased her curves.

The statement piece of her look was a pair of beige overalls with several eye-catching details. The overalls had thick straps that stretched over her shoulders and a straight neckline that revealed just a hint of cleavage. The torso of the piece had a zipper going all the way down the front, which Christina had zipped all the way up, and also featured a grommet-studded belt at the waist that cinched her waist and accentuated her hourglass shape.

The overalls had a pocket with a bold black-and-white label on one thigh, and the fabric hugged her sculpted thighs without clinging too tightly. The bottom portion of the garment was cuffed, with the look ending right at her ankles.

Christina added her own style to the piece by layering a green off-the-shoulder top underneath it. The top left her shoulders exposed, and had a tight fit over her forearms as well as a loose, voluminous gathering of fabric that draped over a portion of her upper arms.

She also incorporated a few accessories to finish the look, including a pair of hoop earrings, which were clearly visible because she had her long locks pulled back in a high ponytail. Christina also had on a pair of of heels that added a few extra inches to her petite frame, which she referenced in the caption.

Her followers loved the post, and it racked up over 68,300 likes as well as 441 comments within 15 hours of going live.

“Gorgeous beautiful amazing,” one fan wrote, showering Christina with compliments, and followed up the remark with a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Christina, I love your outfit. It has a unique look and of course, it looks great on you!” another follower commented.

“Gorgeous babe,” a third fan remarked simply.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina shared a snap in which she rocked a look from the brand PrettyLittleThing. She showed off her curves in a strapless dress with a sculpted, fitted bodice and draped skirt. The look highlighted her cleavage and curvaceous legs, and she accessorized with embellished hoop earrings for an eye-catching image.