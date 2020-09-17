Stassi Schroeder Speaks Out For First Time Since Being Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’, Says She ‘Messed Up’

Stassi Schroeder broke her silence on being fired from Vanderpump Rules amid a racism scandal alongside co-star Kristen Doute, and newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. The reality star appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on Thursday, and admitted she “messed up,” according to Us Weekly.

“I’m someone who messed up quite a few times. I am the reason why I am in this situation. I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not but it’s not how I feel at all,” Schroeder explained.

The TV personality also lifted the lid on why she had not spoken out until now. She noted that she felt it would be better for her to take time to “get a greater understanding” of the issues that surrounded her firing in June before she broke her silence. Schroeder revealed that others thinking she was racist was “the hardest part” of the situation.

“Just going out to a restaurant and going to grocery store and wondering if that’s what people think. … I don’t have hate in my heart. But I recognize that I wasn’t anti-racist. That’s something I’ve been learning throughout all of this,” she said.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Bravo’s decision to axe Schroeder from the show, alongside her co-star Kristen Doute, came a few days after former SURver Faith Stowers revealed the duo had reported her to police for a crime she did not commit in 2019. According to the publication, Stowers spoke out on an Instagram Live on June 5 as she explained that The Daily Mail had published a story about an African American woman who appeared to be stealing. The reality star explained that the pair called the cops and claimed she was the perpetrator “because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave.”

Hall questioned Schroeder as to why she had called the cops on Stowers. She revealed that the pair had not based their decision to report Stowers on “just a photo,” but noted that she was “completely wrong.” She added that cast members on shows like Vanderpump Rules are under pressure to interfere in “other people’s conflict” or to create conflict from scratch in order to maintain their place in the cast.

Schroeder’s firing from the smash hit Bravo production may not mark the end of her reality TV career. Indeed, as The Inquisitr reported in August, the TV personality was reportedly in talks about possible new projects with producers from Evolution Media — the company that shoots and edits Vanderpump Rules.