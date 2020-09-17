Bradley Beal’s Wife Heated Over All-NBA Team Selections, ‘Put Some Respect On His Name’

Bradley Beal’s wife, Kamiah Adams-Beal, expressed her anger on Twitter regarding her husband not making a 2019-20 All-NBA Team, as reported by TMZ.

Despite averaging over 30 points a game, the second highest scoring average in the league, the Washington Wizards guard was not credited with the accolade. Kamiah wasted no time sharing her thoughts on the situation, as she felt her husband had been disrespected again. Bradley is the first player to average at least 30 points per game and not make an All-NBA team since it happened to Adrain Dantley in 1982, according to NBC Sports.

I’m not here to say who shouldn’t have made it. Not my place. HOWEVER I am here to and will CONTINUE to be VERY vocal on saying BRADLEY BEAL IS A F-ING ALL STAR AND ALL NBA!!!!!!!!!! Put some respect on his name! — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) September 16, 2020

“It makes ZERO sense, but it is what it is,” she also tweeted.

Kamiah was not the only person who felt Bradley deserved to be part of an All-NBA team.

“Bradley Beal doesn’t deserve all that disrespect you put him through this season,” one fan commented.

“How does the 2nd leading scorer in the NBA who dropped 53&55 in consecutive games not make ALL NBA or All Star?” another person shared.

Some disagreed with Kamiah, stating that he did not deserve the achievement due to the poor season the Wizards had, which finished the year with a 25-47 record, and that all the other selected members were in the playoffs.

“Maybe if he actually won games,” one user stated.

“Every player selected was part of a playoff team. Make the Wiz a playoff team or get off it,” another person commented.

She quickly fired back by pointing out that the accolade is an individual accomplishment, not one awarded to the whole squad, so only the player’s performance should be taken into consideration, not the overall record.

“This is an individual award, so voters should award the best individuals!!” one fan agreed.

Unfortunately this is not the only accolade Bradley missed out on this season. Earlier in the year, he also missed out on receiving an All-Star selection. However, this has not stopped the eight-year professional from being a good sport to others.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Despite his wife lashing out on social media, Beal approached the situation much differently. Bradley posted congratulations to his close friend, Celtics star Jayson Tatum, on his Instagram story shortly after the selections were made, according to Essentially Sports.

Despite not getting a spot on one of the teams, Beal still received a plaque to recognize his outstanding performance. Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, delivered a plaque that read “All World.” The bottom also read, “Facts don’t lie.”