Tammy Hembrow Ditches Her Bra While Rocking A Blue Tube Top & Posing Next To Her G-Wagon

Tammy Hembrow wowed her 11.5 million Instagram fans by sharing a series of sultry new snaps on September 16. The Aussie-born beauty rocked a skimpy outfit as she posed outdoors for three photos.

The first shot in the deck captured Tammy between a Mercedes G-Wagon and a white convertible. She stood in front of a white garage, and a few palm tree branches could be seen in the corner of the frame. The second image saw the mother of two in the same spot. Tammy turned her figure at an angle and looked off-camera with an alluring stare. She tucked one arm near her side and put the opposite up near her face. She looked flawless as she enjoyed the warm weather in an incredibly sexy ensemble.

Tammy rocked a light blue tube top with a cherry graphic in the center of her chest. The garment clung tightly to her fit figure and ended just below her ribcage, teasing a glimpse of trim tummy. The seams of the garment were ruched and its stringed sides tied above Tammy’s hips. To up the ante even further, Tammy opted to go braless for the racy look.

Tammy teamed the top with a pair of Daisy Dukes from Fit Jeans that showed off her shapely thighs. The bottoms had a medium wash with distressing near the pockets and legholes, giving it a vintage vibe. The piece boasted a high-rise style that was snug in her waist and highlighted her slender frame. The model styled her silky, blond tresses with a middle part and clipped the front back, so it was out of her face. She matched the color of her nails to her shirt, helping to accentuate her bronze glow further.

In the third image in the series, Tammy offered a great view of her backside. She popped her pert derriere toward the lens as she looked over her shoulder with pursed lips. The shorts’ cheeky cut treated Tammy’s eager audience to a good look at her peachy posterior.

The update has not gone unnoticed by fans. More than 200,000 double-tapped the image, and over 800 flocked to the comments section to shower Tammy with praise.

“Cute AF as always babe. Body on point too. wow,” one follower complimented.

“Yess I love this you look so cute,” a second social media user praised, adding a series of red hearts.

“You are gorgeous! Your kids are so lucky to have such a wonderful mama. Keep owning it queen,” another person gushed.

“You have such a great body. Can’t blame you for always wanting to show it off,” a fourth follower wrote while including a single flame emoji in the body of their text.