Ashley Tisdale Shares Pregnancy News In Barefoot Photo Alongside Husband Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale shared pregnancy news with her 12 million followers via a barefoot photoshoot alongside her husband of six years, Christopher French. The actress, who rose to fame in the role of Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical series of films, announced her first pregnancy with a sweet pic that featured the couple in an outdoor setting.

In the sequence of two slides, Ashley and Christopher stood with their heads touching as they gazed together at her small baby bump.

The voice actor for the cartoon series Phineas and Ferb, where she played the role of Candace Flynn from 2007 through 2015. donned a long, white dress with a scoop neckline in the snap. The bottom of the garment fell just at ankle-length. Her hands cradled her stomach from underneath. The dress had short sleeves that fell to the top of her biceps.

Ashley’s blond hair was cut into a bob. As she looked downward, several strands fell towards her cheekbones. She wore no shoes in the outdoor pic which was taken in what appeared to be a backyard. Green grass and lots of tropical plants dominated the backdrop of the photograph.

Christopher donned a white, button-down shirt and black slim-fitting pants that were rolled up at the ankles. He wore dark socks and white sneakers on his feet. His dark hair was styled casually and he had black glasses on his face.

In the second photo, the two raised their heads and looked at one another directly in the eyes.

Ashley did not post a caption to the photo, allowing the snapshots to convey her message of joy at the couple becoming first-time parents.

Prior to sharing the news, Ashley posted a sequence of throwback wedding images on September 8 to celebrate her anniversary as seen here.

Fans of the actress were thrilled at the happy information and shared their statements for a healthy pregnancy in the comments section of the post.

“Omg!!!! I’m so happy for you guys!!!! Sending you so much love!” wrote one follower.

“This made me smile SO big what a wonderful surprise,” remarked a second Instagram fan.

“I am freaking out! So happy for you guys!!! This is exciting news, good health for mama most of all,” shared a third fan.

“Sharpay is gonna be a mommy, what??? How is this completely possible?” said a fourth social media follower of the actress, who could not fathom that the former teenage movie idol is ready to be a mother.