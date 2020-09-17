Lady Gaga Promotes ‘Chromatica’ Album On ‘Billboard’ Magazine Cover In Eccentric, Multicolored Gown

Lady Gaga continues to promote her Chromatica album released earlier this year with a wild Billboard magazine cover, in true dramatic, Gaga style.

The 34-year-old gave her 43.9 million followers a treat with the post, sharing the official photo shoot image and saying that she talked “all things Chromatica” for the interview.

The obvious focal point of the shot was Gaga’s stunning dress, which took up the entire cover space in a swirling, colorful design. Situated against a mauve backdrop, the “Born This Way” singer stood valiantly, with her right hand laid on the dress’ hip and her left raised above her head, holding a horn fixture.

The star’s gown had an over-sized, Victorian shape, with a tight, fitted bodice and crinoline cage bottom. The sheath’s top was fitted around her chest and waist with baby blue, black, and maroon-red colors that had a painted on effect as the bottom splayed out from her hips in a similar pattern. The bottom of the dress continued with the swirling paint style, with black and beige colors joining together at the front in what appeared to be a monstrous face with sharp teeth and wild eyes.

The A Star is Born actress’ hair was colored a bright aqua blue with streaks of yellow and she accessorized the outfit with a large, black choker with a silver ring in the front. On her right hand, she wore a giant flower ring and enormous skull ring, complementing the quirky style.

The pop star posted the magazine image just an hour ago, but the upload already racked up over 268,000 likes and 4,900 comments, with numerous fans pouring in their support. Many commented on the artist’s beauty and stylish look while others sent their congratulations for the album release, raving about their love for the project.

“Wow beautiful,” a follower simply admired.

“[G]od is a woman and her name is lady gaga,” wrote one fan, referencing the Ariana Grande smash hit and potentially signaling to she and Gaga’s “Rain on Me” collaboration.

“Incredible!” exclaimed actress Catherine Zeta Jones, adding pink heart symbols to her comment to show her support for the singer.

“THANK YOU @ladygaga FOR WEARING MY GOWN/ART ON THE COVER OF @billboard!!!!!!!!!!!” gushed designer Andrea Brocca, happy for Gaga’s appreciation for his work.

Fans of Lady Gaga are familiar with her unconventional styles and unique looks. As The Inquisitr previously reported, for the MTV VMA’s the singer arrived in a futuristic, silver coat that flared out at the sides and draped longer in the back. She also sported chunky, lace-up heels and a bubble face shield, joking that she was wearing face shields before they were a “thing.”