Luciana Del Mar Slays In A Strappy Floral Bikini: ‘Let’s Embrace Life With Gratitude’

Brunette bombshell Luciana Del Mar went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram pic on Wednesday night. The model left little to the imagination while reminding her fans to practice gratitude in the caption of the post.

In the sexy snap, Luciana looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a strappy floral bikini. The teeny top boasted straps across her chest and around her midsection as it included a low cut that flaunted her abundant cleavage. Her toned arms and shoulders were also on full display in the swimwear.

The matching bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly on her tiny waist while accentuating her muscular thighs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and killer abs in the pic. She accessorized the look with a bracelet on her wrist.

Luciana posed on the edge of a swimming pool for the photo. she had one hand next to her while the other came up to touch the side of her head. She shifted her weight to one side and tilted her head as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background, nothing but a bright blue sky and stunning water could be seen. She geotagged her location as Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders as they blew in the wind.

Luciana’s 935,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 14,000 times with in the first 20 hours after it was uploaded to her account. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 440 messages.

“Shook is an understatement,” one follower declared.

“You look so happy,” another stated.

“You’re fabulous. So attractive. Love and respect from Stockholm, Sweden,” a third social media user wrote.

“Excellent photo brings your true beauty out,” a fourth person commented.

The model appears to have no qualms when it comes to showing some skin in her online pics. She’s become known for rocking racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tight tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana recently drew the attention of her fans when she opted for a red string bikini while frolicking on the beach with another model. That video has a hit among her followers. To date, it’s been watched over 133,000 times and collected over 200 comments.