Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Cleavage & Flat Tummy In Matching Set

Ana Paula Saenz took to Instagram on Thursday, September 17, to share a post that wowed her 1.2 million followers. The snap showed the Mexican bombshell flaunting her ample assets in an ultra-revealing matching set.

In the photo, Ana was photographed indoors, dressed in her sexy attire. She posed sideways, sitting on a cushioned chair. With her legs closed. She angled her upper body to face the camera and placed both of her hands on her thighs. The babe slightly lowered her chin as she glanced at the camera with a sultry gaze.

Her background consisted of glass windows covered in sheer curtains. The views behind her also indicated that the photoshoot session happened at nighttime.

Ana flaunted her assets in a skimpy crop top. The garment had a dark blue base with colorful floral prints all-over. It boasted a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of her cleavage. While the piece barely contained her breasts, her buxom curves were fully covered by the opaque top. Notably, the short length of the top highlighted her toned midsection. Fans raved about her flat tummy in the comments.

The influencer’s wore matching bottoms that looked like a skort. It boasted a high-waist design that hugged her slim waistline, obscuring her navel from view. The clothing had a snug fit, molding onto her curvy hips.

Ana sported her brunette locks down and styled in sleek, straight strands that flattered her face shape. She had a center part and let its long strands hang over her left shoulder and down her back. The Latina opted for a dainty gold necklace as her only accessory. Her nails were also painted with red nail polish.

In the caption, Ana candidly shared about how she missed her dark tresses. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Dubai.

As of this writing, the share has racked up over 30,600 likes and more than 410 comments. Avid social media supporters were quick to shower her with compliments and praise. Most of them raved about her fit body and beauty. Other fans struggled with the right words and left a mix of emoji instead.

“Whatever your hair color, you will always look beautiful. I thought I should let you know that your smile distracts me and it inspires me at the same time,” one of her followers wrote.

“You look spectacular in this shot. I personally love dark hair on you. It brings out your beauty and sharpens your features,” added another Instagram user.

“Light dye can wash out your skin color. You also look great in either short or long hairstyle,” a third fan commented.