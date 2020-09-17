‘Dynasty’ Star Elizabeth Gillies Is Breathtaking In Series Of Intimate Wedding Pics Shared With Instagram

She tied the knot with Michael Corcoran on August 8.

Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies was breathtaking in a series of intimate wedding photos shared with her 12 million Instagram followers. Four separate uploads were posted in which the celebrity, who got her start on Broadway alongside bestie Ariana Grande in the musical 13, showed off her dramatic overall look and gave fans an inside view of her special day.

Liz shared her first photo on September 16, as seen here. She was seen from behind. The television star wore what appeared to be a white dress as she faced her husband, record producer Michael Corcoran, who smiled at his wife. Her dark tresses were fashioned into loose curls that hung down her back, all the way to her hips. The image was taken in a room where a small dog bed was seen on the floor behind the couple.

The duo married August 8 at The Inn at Fernbrook Farms in the state of New Jersey, where Liz’s family hails from. The wedding had 10 guests, reported Vogue Magazine. The couple’s dogs were a part of the ceremony, and their oldest pup, Bubba, served as a ring bearer.

In a second social media upload seen here, Liz posted an image from the ceremony where her followers got an up-close look at her stunning bridal attire. The actress wore a one-of-a-kind satin dress with a cape from Britt Wood Designs in Atlanta, reported Vogue. She added an Oscar de la Renta veil that trailed behind her.

She and Michael faced one another as they said their vows underneath a stunning display of white and pink blooms. Liz looked down, and several tendrils of her hair framed her face. She held a large bouquet of white flowers. Michael gazed lovingly at his bride during a ceremony officiated by her father, Dave.

A third slide seen above showed the actress as she stood in an outdoor area of the venue. Her veil was extended down to its full length, so her Instagram followers were able to get a good look at the intricate lace details.

Fans of the actress, who became a teen superstar as part of the cast of Nickelodeon’s Victorious with Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice, were delighted by the photographs and posted their well wishes for the couple.

“You are the most beautiful bride ever,” shared one follower.

“A princess, a queen, you are so absolutely gorgeous, congratulations to the both of you,” wrote a second fan.

“Congratulations! such a gorgeous bride, and a beautiful wedding. So happy for you,” remarked a third Instagram user of the event.