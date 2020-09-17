‘Selling Sunset’s’ Chrishell Stause Reveals ‘People Have Left’ Oppenheim Group, Says Cast Are Not All Friends

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause revealed that “people have left” the Oppenheim Group — the real estate brokerage the reality show is based around — and opened up about cast drama in an interview with Good Morning Britain.

Chrishell told the hosts that there would be “a lot to pick up on” should the hit Netflix production be commissioned for a fourth series, as some of the show’s regulars had departed the brokerage. As The Daily Mail noted, it was revealed after series 3 that Jason Oppenheim’s twin brother Brett Oppenheim had left to set up a rival company of his own. However, the Dancing With The Stars contestant hinted that more members of the much-loved cast had also departed.

During the interview, Chrishell also lifted the lid on the “dysfunctional” relationships between the show’s glamorous castmates.

“I have to say, a lot of us get along so well, it’s like a dysfunctional family. There is some splintering happening in the group but that’s real life,” she said. “I’m not going to sugar coat it. We’re not all friends, we don’t all get along. But we try to.”

“Some people have left, the brokerage has split, if the cameras picked up now, there’s a lot to pick up on,” she added.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Asked about the possibility of another series, Chrishell noted that she was waiting to see what would happen.

“Season 4, they haven’t announced anything officially, but I think we’ll hear something very soon,” she said.

The actor recently split from her husband Justin Hartley after he “blindsided” her by filing for a divorce — an event that was heavily documented on Season 3 of Selling Sunset.

“It was really tough, but that was a while ago and now we’re onwards and upwards,” she told the hosts of the marriage breakdown.

As the publication noted, Chrishell is currently competing on Season 29 of Dancing With The Stars, and she confessed that the experience so far had seen her wracked with nerves. During the interview, she said she hoped that performing in front of a live audience would ease her nerves “because they’re really cheering for you.”

While Chrishell revealed that not all of her castmates are friendly, many of them lined up to back her after her disappointing Dancing With The Stars debut. After the reality star struggled to sell her performance to the judges, Selling Sunset regulars Amaza Smith, Maya Vander, and Heather Rae Young all reacted with supportive comments on social media.