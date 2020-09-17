Anastasiya Kvitko Sits On A Concrete Bench While Wearing A Plunging Dress & Knee-High Boots

Russian beauty Anastasiya Kvitko thrilled her followers when she posted a new double-update to her Instagram account on Thursday morning. The model flaunted her hourglass figure as she posed on a concrete bench. In the caption, she asked her fans to pick their favorite photo from the set.

In the sexy pics, Anastasiya looked hotter than ever as she opted for a brown and tan printed dress. The garment featured a plunging neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

The dress cinched at the midsection and showcased her petite waistline while it hugged her curvy hips. The short skirt also exposed her long, lean legs. She accessorized the stylish look with silver bracelets on both wrists, some studded earrings, trendy sunglasses, and a pair of knee-high burgundy boots with pointed toes.

In the first photo, Anastasiya sat on the bench with her legs together and one hand resting near her lap. The other hung at her side as she tilted her head and wore a small smirk on her face. The second shot was nearly identical, but featured the model closer to the camera.

She wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle for the shots. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over one of her shoulders.

Anastasiya’s over 11.6 million followers quickly began to share their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 13,000 times within the first 24 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 420 remarks during that time.

“Good morning beautiful, I love your outfit,” one follower gushed.

“OMG! You’re Just perfect. I love the way you smile dear,” another wrote.

“Super beautiful, elegant & classy,” a third comment read.

“The truth that I could say many things about you. That you are beautiful. But above all that your light that transmits is pure beauty you are an angel. I say that you are a woman with great talent,” a fourth user declared.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her curvaceous figure in skimpy outfits. She’s been seen sporting ensembles such as scanty bathing suits, tight dresses, and plunging tops on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anastasiya recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a barely there black crop top and a pair of high-waisted pants. To date, that post has racked up more than 170,000 likes and over 2,500 comments.