Lauren Alexis Flaunts Pert Derriere In Tiny Black Bikini During Cyprus Getaway

Lauren Alexis gave fans a glimpse at her bodacious backside in a hot new photo on her Instagram feed this week. The image showed the British YouTuber sporting a barely-there black bikini on a beach in Cyprus, where she recently kicked off a vacation. Her swimwear left almost nothing to the imagination and showcased her best assets.

The photo showed Lauren sitting on a lounge bed surrounded by tall umbrellas. The calm waters could be seen in the background, as well as rock formations in the distance. It appeared to be a slightly overcast day in the Middle Eastern island, but that didn’t top Lauren from soaking up what little rays she could in her sexy suit. A few golden rays did reflect off her backside.

Lauren’s look included a plain black top with cups that appeared to curve inward on the sides, displaying a bit of the model’s sideboob. Additionally, only a thin band ran around her back, so her toned muscles were on show.

Lauren’s flat tummy could be seen between the top and a matching high-cut thong. The thin strings on the sides came up above her hips and hugged her curves. Meanwhile, her round booty and shapely thighs were completely exposed and likely the center of attention.

Lauren’s only visible accessory was a set of hair ties on one wrist. She styled her brunette locks down in natural, messy waves.

The photo was taken from the side at a low angle. Lauren perched on the edge of the bed with her legs apart as she arched her back, causing a slight gap in her bikini bottom. The position emphasized her curvy figure. The model placed her hands in her lap and peered over her shoulder with sultry eyes.

In the caption, Lauren asked fans to guess what she had to drink on the beach that day.

The post received more than 79,000 likes and just over 530 comments in under a day.

“You are such a babe,” one user wrote in the comments section.

“U look absolutely gorgeous in this picture and outfit like you always do,” another person added.

“Lordddd you look so hot,” a third follower penned.

Many users simply expressed admiration for the babe with flames and heart emoji, while others took their guesses.

Lauren always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. In another post, she wore a tight-fitting cropped shirt and booty shorts that did nothing but favors for her killer physique.