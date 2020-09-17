‘Big Brother’ Fans Demand Memphis Garrett’s Removal From Game After Accusing Him Of Saying Racial Slur

The controversial contestant is under fire as viewers call for his eviction over an unclear comment he made.

Big Brother fans want Memphis Garrett removed from the All-Stars house. The veteran player was allegedly heard saying what some viewers believed to be the N-word on the CBS live feeds, and now they want him immediately evicted from the game.

During a late-night conversation with Cody Calafiore, Memphis was ranting about Black housemate David Alexander, a player he has been targeting all season because he doesn’t consider him to be All-Star material.

Live feed viewers revealed that they thought they heard Memphis start to say, “Dude, David’s an [N-word],” before Cody waved his hand at him as a warning to stop talking, according to a report by TMZ. A second angle of the conversation in the camera-filled bedroom showed Memphis rolling over on the bed looking as though he knew he screwed up.

Memphis stopped saying the questionable word, so it is unclear what he was starting to say. But it was still enough for live feed viewers to rally for his removal from the game due to the CBS reality show’s long history with racist and homophobic houseguests.

On Twitter, a change.org petition calling for Memphis’ removal from the Big Brother house began circulating. Fans of the show also posted comments about the alleged incident on social media.

“Production needs to get Memphis TF out. If they don’t want to directly boot him, let America evict someone! Get him out of there!” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“I can’t believe y’all are just letting the racists stay in the house with no repercussions,” another fan wrote in a message to Big Brother producers. ” Have y’all learned nothing. Expel Memphis and not just a warning. Actually do something to show you aren’t for that behavior.”

Other social media commenters came to the controversial contestant’s defense, even while admitting that he is not their favorite player in the All-Stars game.

“I still can’t tell wtf he said. I can’t stand him & I’m not certain he said it so supporters & producers aren’t going to cancel him over something that’s still uncertain,” one viewer wrote.

“It sounds to me like he’s saying ‘David’s an idiot,'” another chimed in.

This is not Memphis’ first controversy this season. Last week, he joined several All-Star cast members, including Dani Donato Briones, Nicole Franzel, and Christmas Abbott, in making fun of co-star Ian Terry after he recently told his housemates that he is on the autism spectrum. In a mean-spirited exchange, the group poked fun at Ian’s habit of rocking back and forth when he talks, with Memphis going so far as to compare The Season 14 winner to a character from the horror movie The Shining.