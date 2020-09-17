Arianny Celeste Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Skintight Tie-Dye Mini Dress

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste stunned her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, in which she showed off her growing baby bump in a sexy mini dress. The picture was taken outdoors, and Arianny walked along a paved walkway that was bordered with lush green plants.

Her ensemble was from the brand Superdown, and she made sure to tag the label’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She also revealed through tagging that her footwear was from Athletic Propulsion Labs and her bag was from Beis.

Arianny flaunted her curves in a tie-dye mini dress that incorporated shades of white, blue and gray. The garment was crafted from a ribbed material that stretched over Arianny’s baby bump, and the piece fit her like a second skin. It had long sleeves that covered up her toned arms, and a closed neckline that likewise covered up her chest. However, the fabric stretched over her ample breasts, her growing stomach, and her pert posterior, showing off her changing shape.

The hem came just an inch or two below her rear, and the look left plenty of her legs on display. She finished off the outfit with a pair of black sneakers to give the look a casual vibe, and also carried a large black diaper bag in her hand.

Arianny added a few additional accessories to spice up her look including a pair of hoop earrings and some sunglasses. Her brunette locks were parted in the middle and pulled back in a sleek, chic low bun.

The camera captured her in profile, and she carried the diaper bag in one hand while she placed her other hand on her stomach. She gazed at the camera with a serious expression on her face, looking gorgeous in the snap.

Her followers loved the share, and the post received over 15,800 likes within 21 hours of going live, as well as 125 comments from her audience.

“Love this so much!” one fan wrote.

“You’re absolutely glowing,” another added.

“Stop!! Perfection,” a third fan remarked, followed by a heart emoji.

“So stylish looking so gorgeous,” another follower commented, accentuating his remark with a flame emoji.

