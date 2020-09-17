Anllela Sagra Flaunts Her Rock-Hard Abs & Ample Underboob In A Skimpy Bikini

Anllela Sagra delighted fans with a scorching new update that hit her Instagram feed on Thursday, September 17. The post was comprised of two images that saw Sagra in a skimpy bikini.

Sagra looked flawless as she posed indoors for both of the snaps. She was captured a few feet away from the camera in front of a set of sheer curtains that allowed an abundance of sunshine to spill in. An outdoor balcony and some greenery could be seen behind the model’s back, though her audience was most certainly more enthralled with Sagra’s beauty. She directed an alluring stare to the camera lens. The second shot in the series showed her in the same scandalous swimwear, but with her figure turned slightly to one side.

Sagra smoldered in an itty-bitty cream bikini from Alessandra Meskita that did nothing but favors for her gym-honed figure. The swimsuit included a halter-style top with thin straps that went behind her neck. She showed off an ample amount of cleavage thanks to the plunging top and tiny, triangular cups that couldn’t fully contain her assets, allowing underboob to spill out. The model also sported a crocheted cover-up that draped off of her shoulders.

On her lower half, Sagra rocked a pair of matching bottoms that treated her audience to a great look at her shapely thighs and bombshell curves. Its string waistband was tied high on her hips in loose bows that fell on her upper thighs. The front hit several inches below Sagra’s navel, drawing further attention to her sculpted abs.

Sagra styled her long, brunette tresses with a side part and wore tight french braids on either side, adding some curls to the ends. She allowed a few loose pieces of hair to escape and frame her face. Sagra made sure to credit her glam squad for helping her to achieve the sexy look.

Fans were far from shy about showering the post with love, and it’s accrued over 129,000 likes in three hours. An additional 1,100 users took their admiration even further, flocking to the comments section to make their approval known.

“Have a wonderful day beautiful,” one follower wrote, adding a single red heart.

“You definitely kinda look like Lora Croft in Tomb Raider in these pics,” a second Instagrammer pointed out.

“I love watching your photos and movies. Always loads of fun,” another devotee chimed in.

“Your body is something else,” one more admirer added.