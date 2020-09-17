Anllela Sagra Flaunts Her Rock Hard Abs & Ample Underboob In A Skimpy Bikini

Anllela Sagra delighted fans with a scorching new update that hit her Instagram feed on Thursday, Septemeber 17. The post was comprised of two new images that saw Sagra in a skimpy bikini.

Sagra looked flawless as she posed indoors for both of the snaps. She stood a few feet away from the camera in front of a set of sheer curtains that allowed an abundance of sunshine to spill in. An outdoor balcony and a piece of greenery could be seen behind the model’s back, though her audience’s eyes were most certainly more enthralled with Sagra’s beauty. Sagra gave an alluring stare as her eyes met the camera lens directly. The second shot in the series showed her in the same scandalous swimwear, but with her figure turned in profile.

Sagra smoldered in an itty-bitty white bikini from Alessandra Meskita that did nothing but favors for her gym-honed figure. The swimsuit included a halter-style top with thin straps were tight on her bronze arms and shoulders. She showed off an ample amount of cleavage thanks to the plunging top and tiny, triangular cup that allowed her chest to come spilling out of the bottom and middle. The model also sported a crocheted cover-up that draped off of her shoulders and fell outside of the frame.

On her lower-half, Sagra rocked a pair of matching bottoms that covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines while still treating her audience to a great look at her shapely thighs and bombshell curves. Its stringed waistband was tied high on her hips in loose bows that fell on her upper leg. The front hit a few inches below Sagra’s navel, drawing further attention to her sculpted abs.

Sagra styled her long, brunette tresses with a side part and wore tight pigtail braids on either side, adding some curls to the bottom. She allowed a few loose pieces of hair to escape and fall around the frame of her face. Sagra made sure to credit her glam squad for helping her to achieve the sexy look.

Fans were far from shy about showering the post with love, and it’s accrued over 129,000 likes in three hours. An additional 1,100 fans took their admiration even further, flocking to the comments section to make their approval known.

“Have a wonderful day beautiful,” one follower wrote, adding a single red heart.

“You definitely kinda look like Lora Croft in Tomb Raider in these pics,” a second Instagrammer pointed out.

“I love watching your photos and movies. Always loads of fun,” another chimed in.

“Your body is something else,” one more added.