Amy Dorris Accuses Donald Trump Of Sexual Harrasment, Says He Groped Her In 1997

Amy Dorris, a former model, has accused Donald Trump of sexually harassing her in 1997, in an exclusive interview with The Guardian. She joins a list of at least 25 other women who have made allegations of sexual misconduct against the real estate developer.

Dorris, who is now 48 and lives in Florida, says that in September of that year, her modeling work led her to cross paths with Trump, and the two struck up a friendship.

“He came on very strong right away. It seemed typical of a certain guy, people who just feel like they’re entitled to do what they want … even though I was there with my boyfriend,” she said.

She, Trump, and a group of mutual friends wound up in New York, where they eventually made their way to the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Queens, seated in a luxury box.

When she got up to go to the bathroom, she says, Trump met her outside the door and accosted her. Specifically, she alleges that Trump gripped her tightly so that she couldn’t escape, and forcibly kissed her.

“He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything,” she said.

Diane Freed / Getty Images

She was eventually able to get away, she said, adding that she believes she hurt his tongue in the process.

Dorris would continue to spend time with Trump in the days and weeks following, and although she says he did not further attempt to sexually assault her, he did continue to “pursue” her. For example, she alleges that he took her to Trump Tower and asked her if she could see herself living there.

Asked why she continued to travel with Trump and his entourage even after he had allegedly sexually assaulted her, Dorris said that she was confused and overwhelmed, as well as broke and had nowhere to go.

Trump’s attorneys have denied the allegations. However, Dorris was able to back up some aspects of her story, such as by producing her ticket stub to the tennis event as well as photographs. Further, several people corroborated aspects of her claim.

As Business Insider reported in 2020, at least two dozen women have accused Trump of sexual improprieties. Dorris, for her part, says that she waited until two and a half decades after the incident to speak up, saying she believed earlier that doing so would have harmed her family.

“Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don’t let anybody do anything to you that you don’t want,” she said.