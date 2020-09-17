Kindly Myers Flaunts Her Plump Booty In A Black Fringe Thong & Colorful Flannel Shirt

Kindly revealed that the photo was taken in Austin, Texas.

Professional smokeshow Kindly Myers let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram snap on Thursday morning. The model flashed her plump booty as she encouraged her followers to enjoy their lives in the caption of the post.

In the steamy shot, Kindly opted for a black fringe thong. The garment wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and was cut high over her curvy hips as it emphasized her killer backside in the process.

She also rocked a long-sleeved flannel shirt with a blue, red, black, and white color pattern. The top was unbuttoned and tied around her midsection to show off her flat tummy. Her muscular thighs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the style with a large diamond ring on her finger.

Kindly posed with her body turned to the side. She arched her back and pushed her posterior out while she bent her knees. She placed one hand on her leg as the other one came up to sweep the hair out of her eyes. She also looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face as she soaked up some sun.

In the background, a sunlit sky could be seen peeking out from behind some green trees. She geotagged her location as Austin, Texas.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose strands that were pushed over her shoulder and blew in the wind.

Kindly’s over 2.1 million followers made short work of showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 4,300 times within the first 40 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also left over 120 comments during that time.

“Perfectly stunning gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“Super Beautiful Kindly and smoking Hot,” remarked another.

“The queen of the world,” a third social media user gushed.

“You’re amazing,” a fourth person replied to the photo.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport sexy ensembles in her online updates. She’s often spotted rocking scanty lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and plunging tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly piqued the interest of her followers earlier this week when she posed in a frilly deep red lingerie set with a white button up shirt and neckline falling around her wrists. She called the style “business casual” and added a pair of eyeglasses.

That post was also a hit among fans. It’s raked in more than 22,000 likes and over 460 comments to date.